Dallas; Friday, 8:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Western Conference foes Dallas and Memphis face off at the American Airlines Center.

The Mavericks are 16-32 against Western Conference opponents. Dallas is 11-20 in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Grizzlies are 7-7 against Southwest Division opponents. Memphis is 12-19 in games decided by 10 points or more. The Grizzlies defeated the Mavericks 111-81 in their last meeting on March 2. Jonas Valanciunas led Memphis with 20 points and Luka Doncic paced Dallas scoring 22 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Maxi Kleber is fourth on the Mavericks with 4.6 rebounds and averages 6.9 points. Dwight Powell is shooting 66.5 percent and averaging 13.7 points over the last 10 games for Dallas.

Tyler Dorsey is fourth on the Grizzlies averaging 1.5 made 3-pointers while scoring 8.5 points per game and shooting 38.5 percent from beyond the arc. Delon Wright has averaged 5.9 assists and scored 11.3 points over the last 10 games for Memphis.

LAST 10 GAMES: Grizzlies: 3-7, averaging 110.6 points, 44.3 rebounds, 25.2 assists, 9.1 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 43.6 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 119.2 points on 48.7 percent shooting.

Mavericks: 4-6, averaging 114.6 points, 46 rebounds, 26.1 assists, 4.7 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 46.1 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 112.3 points on 45.0 percent shooting.

Mavericks Injuries: Tim Hardaway Jr.: out for season (leg), Kristaps Porzingis: out for season (knee), Dwight Powell: day to day (rest), Dorian Finney-Smith: day to day (mouth), J.J. Barea: out for season (lower leg), Luka Doncic: day to day (right thigh contusion), Jalen Brunson: day to day (rest).

Grizzlies Injuries: C.J. Miles: out (foot), Jonas Valanciunas: out for season (right ankle), Avery Bradley: day to day (knee/wrist), Dillon Brooks: out for season (toe), Joakim Noah: day to day (knee), Jaren Jackson Jr.: out for season (right quad soreness), Kyle Anderson: out for season (right shoulder soreness), Mike Conley: day to day (ankle).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.

