Dallas Mavericks (27-37, 13th in the Western Conference) vs. Orlando Magic (30-36, ninth in the Eastern Conference)

Orlando; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Dallas is looking to end its three-game losing streak with a win over Orlando.

The Magic have gone 17-16 at home. Orlando ranks third in the Eastern Conference with 35.1 defensive rebounds per game, led by Nikola Vucevic averaging 9.3.

The Mavericks have gone 6-26 away from home. Dallas is 9-19 in games decided by 10 points or more. The two teams square off for the second time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Vucevic is scoring 20.6 points per game and averaging 12.0 rebounds for the Magic. Evan Fournier is averaging 2.3 made 3-pointers and 16.2 points over the last 10 games for Orlando.

Luka Doncic leads the Mavericks averaging 21.1 points and is adding 7.3 rebounds. Dwight Powell has averaged 6.7 rebounds and added 15.8 points per game over the last 10 games for Dallas.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mavericks: 2-8, averaging 103.4 points, 39.9 rebounds, 22.8 assists, 6.4 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 42.3 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 116.4 points on 49.2 percent shooting.

Magic: 6-4, averaging 111.3 points, 48.1 rebounds, 26.9 assists, 5.3 steals and 6.5 blocks per game while shooting 46.9 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 103 points on 43.4 percent shooting.

Magic Injuries: Mo Bamba: out (left tibia fracture), Markelle Fultz: out (shoulder/wrist), Timofey Mozgov: out (knee).

Mavericks Injuries: Kristaps Porzingis: out for season (knee), J.J. Barea: out for season (lower leg), Maxi Kleber: day to day (knee).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.

