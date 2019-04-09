Phoenix Suns (19-62, 15th in the Western Conference) vs. Dallas Mavericks (32-48, 14th in the Western Conference)

Dallas; Tuesday, 8:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Western Conference foes Dallas and Phoenix will play at the American Airlines Center.

The Mavericks have gone 23-17 in home games. Dallas is 11-21 in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Suns are 11-40 in conference games. Phoenix is the worst team in the league shooting 32.9 percent from 3-point range. The two teams square off for the fourth time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dirk Nowitzki ranks third on the Mavericks with 1.2 made 3-pointers and averages 6.6 points while shooting 30.8 percent from beyond the arc. Dwight Powell is shooting 58.0 percent and averaging 12 points over the last 10 games for Dallas.

Josh Jackson has shot 41.5 percent and is averaging 11.4 points for the Suns. Troy Daniels has averaged 2.4 made 3-pointers and scored 9.4 points over the last 10 games for Phoenix.

LAST 10 GAMES: Suns: 2-8, averaging 109.5 points, 39.9 rebounds, 23.4 assists, 7.4 steals and 5.5 blocks per game while shooting 47.5 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 122.1 points on 49.0 percent shooting.

Mavericks: 4-6, averaging 114.1 points, 46.3 rebounds, 26.1 assists, 4.3 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.5 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 112.7 points on 44.8 percent shooting.

Mavericks Injuries: Kostas Antetokounmpo: day to day (knee), Courtney Lee: day to day (hip), Tim Hardaway Jr.: out for season (leg), Kristaps Porzingis: out for season (knee), J.J. Barea: out for season (lower leg), Maxi Kleber: day to day (knee), Luka Doncic: day to day (right thigh contusion).

Suns Injuries: TJ Warren: out (ankle), Tyler Johnson: out for season (knee), Kelly Oubre Jr.: out for season (thumb), Deandre Ayton: out (ankle), Devin Booker: out for season (left ankle), Richaun Holmes: day to day (left ankle sprain).

