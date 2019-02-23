Los Angeles Lakers (29-29, 10th in the Western Conference) vs. New Orleans Pelicans (26-33, 13th in the Western Conference)

New Orleans; Saturday, 7 p.m. Eastern

BOTTOM LINE: Anthony Davis leads New Orleans into a matchup with Los Angeles. He ranks fourth in the NBA averaging 28.1 points per game.

The Pelicans are 16-21 in conference matchups. New Orleans ranks fifth in the league with 47 rebounds, led by Davis averaging 12.9.

The Lakers have gone 20-18 against Western Conference opponents. Los Angeles is second in the NBA scoring 56.2 points in the paint per game, led by LeBron James averaging 12.7. The two teams meet for the second time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Davis is averaging 28.1 points and 12.9 rebounds for the Pelicans. Jrue Holiday is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers and 21.2 points over the last 10 games for New Orleans.

James leads the Lakers scoring 26.8 points and collecting 8.6 rebounds. Brandon Ingram has averaged 20.5 points and collected 5.2 rebounds while shooting 55.0 percent over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lakers: 4-6, averaging 111.7 points, 44.7 rebounds, 27.1 assists, 5.9 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 47.7 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 120.8 points on 47.2 percent shooting.

Pelicans: 4-6, averaging 110.5 points, 47.7 rebounds, 26.6 assists, six steals and six blocks per game while shooting 46.0 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 114.5 points on 46.6 percent shooting.

Pelicans Injuries: Trevon Bluiett: out (thumb), Darius Miller: day to day (ankle).

Lakers Injuries: Mike Muscala: out (ankle), Tyson Chandler: day to day (toe), Josh Hart: day to day (right knee tendinitis), Lonzo Ball: out (left ankle).

