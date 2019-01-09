New Orleans Pelicans forward Anthony Davis (23) slam dunks over Cleveland Cavaliers forward Cedi Osman (16) in the first half of an NBA basketball game in New Orleans, Wednesday, Jan. 9, 2019. (Gerald Herbert/Associated Press)

NEW ORLEANS — Anthony Davis had 38 points and 13 rebounds, and the New Orleans Pelicans overcame a slow start to pull away from the Cleveland Cavaliers 140-124 on Wednesday night.

The Pelicans have won three straight for the first time since Nov. 16-19. Cleveland lost its 11th in a row.

New Orleans rookie Frank Jackson had 19 points to set a season high for a second straight game off the bench. He had 17 in a win over Memphis on Monday.

Jrue Holiday added 18 points, and Julius Randle and Nikola Mirotic had 17 each.

New Orleans made 54.8 percent from the field (46 of 84), 41.4 percent of its 3-pointers (12 of 29) and 92.3 percent of its free throws (36 of 39).

Cleveland’s bench outscored the starters. Jordan Clarkson led the reserves with 21 points, Matthew Dellavedova had 17, Cameron Payne had 16 and Ante Zizic had 10 as the group totaled 75 points. Alec Burks led the starters with 17 points, and Collin Sexton added 13.

The Pelicans trailed by 16 points during the first half but caught the Cavaliers early in the third period. They led 100-91 at the end of the quarter. Davis scored 18 points during the period.

Cleveland closed within three points early in the fourth before New Orleans went on a 23-9 run.

The Cavaliers, who lost at home to Indiana 123-115 on Tuesday night, showed no signs of fatigue as they got off to a fast start.

They led by 13 points after the first quarter and extended the margin to 16 midway through the second quarter.

Mirotic and Davis each made a 3-pointer as the Pelicans finished the second quarter on a 12-2 run that cut Cleveland’s lead to 63-59 at the half.

TIP-INS

Cavaliers: F Larry Nance Jr. did not play because of an injury to his right knee that he suffered a night earlier in a game against Indiana. ... Cleveland made all eight of the 3-pointers it attempted in the first quarter, taking a 38-25 lead at the end of the period.

Pelicans: Mirotic returned after a 12-game absence due to an ankle injury. ... The Pelicans tied a season high by scoring 41 points in the third quarter and had 81 in the second half.

MORE COMPETITIVE

This was the second meeting between the teams in five days. The Pelicans beat the Cavaliers 133-98 on Saturday in Cleveland. It was New Orleans’ largest margin of victory and Cleveland’s largest margin of defeat this season.

UP NEXT

Cavaliers: Cleveland visits Houston on Friday.

Pelicans: New Orleans visits Minnesota on Saturday.

