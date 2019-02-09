New Orleans Pelicans (24-31, 13th in the Western Conference) vs. Memphis Grizzlies (22-34, 14th in the Western Conference)

Memphis; Saturday, 8 p.m. Eastern

BOTTOM LINE: Anthony Davis leads New Orleans into a matchup with Memphis. He currently ranks second in the league averaging 29.3 points per game.

The Grizzlies are 14-20 in Western Conference games. Memphis is 5-6 in games decided by less than four points.

The Pelicans are 7-6 in division games. New Orleans is sixth in the NBA with 36 defensive rebounds per game, led by Davis averaging 9.9. The Pelicans earned a victory in the last matchup between these two teams on Jan. 21. Nikola Mirotic led New Orleans with 21 points and Marc Gasol led Memphis with 22 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mike Conley has averaged 20.3 points and 3.4 rebounds for the Grizzlies. Jaren Jackson Jr. has averaged 14.3 points and 4.4 rebounds while shooting 42.0 percent over the last 10 games for Memphis.

Davis leads the Pelicans averaging 29.3 points and is adding 13.3 rebounds. Jrue Holiday has scored 21.4 points and added 7.1 rebounds while shooting 46.8 percent over the last 10 games for New Orleans.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pelicans: 3-7, averaging 110.1 points, 46.9 rebounds, 25.4 assists, 5.3 steals and 6.1 blocks per game while shooting 47.7 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 112.2 points on 45.5 percent shooting.

Grizzlies: 3-7, averaging 97.4 points, 41.9 rebounds, 22.9 assists, 8.3 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 43.3 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 102.6 points on 44.7 percent shooting.

Grizzlies Injuries: Jonas Valanciunas: out (trade), C.J. Miles: out (trade), Delon Wright: out (trade), Avery Bradley: out (trade), Dillon Brooks: out for season (toe).

Pelicans Injuries: Jason Smith: day to day (left knee soreness), E’Twaun Moore: day to day (left quadriceps contusion), Elfrid Payton: out (right ankle sprain).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.

