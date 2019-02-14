Oklahoma City Thunder (37-19, third in the Western Conference) vs. New Orleans Pelicans (25-33, 13th in the Western Conference)

New Orleans; Thursday, 8 p.m. Eastern

BOTTOM LINE: Anthony Davis leads New Orleans into a matchup with Oklahoma City. He ranks third in the NBA scoring 28.5 points per game.

The Pelicans have gone 16-11 at home at the Smoothie King Center. New Orleans is fourth in the Western Conference in rebounding with 46.9 rebounds. Davis leads the Pelicans with 13.1 boards.

The Thunder have gone 21-14 against Western Conference opponents. Oklahoma City is 19-7 in games decided by at least 10 points. The Thunder won the last meeting between these two teams 122-116 on Jan. 24. Paul George scored 23 points to help lead Oklahoma City to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Holiday leads the Pelicans with eight assists and scores 20.9 points. Jahlil Okafor has averaged 13.5 points and 7.5 rebounds while shooting 50.4 percent over the last 10 games for New Orleans.

Russell Westbrook leads the Thunder averaging 21.2 points and is adding 11.2 rebounds. George has averaged 37 points and 8.5 rebounds while shooting 50.0 percent over the last 10 games for Oklahoma City.

LAST 10 GAMES: Thunder: 9-1, averaging 122.2 points, 47.2 rebounds, 25.8 assists, 10.2 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 48.8 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 113.5 points on 45.9 percent shooting.

Pelicans: 3-7, averaging 109 points, 46.8 rebounds, 26.5 assists, six steals and 5.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.4 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 114.5 points on 46.8 percent shooting.

Pelicans Injuries: Elfrid Payton: day to day (right ankle sprain).

Thunder Injuries: Dennis Schroder: day to day (personal), Andre Roberson: out (knee), Jerami Grant: day to day (ankle).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.