New Orleans Pelicans’ Anthony Davis, right, dribbles against Los Angeles Clippers’ Danilo Gallinari during the first half of an NBA basketball game Monday, Jan. 14, 2019, in Los Angeles. (Ringo H.W. Chiu/Associated Press)

LOS ANGELES — Anthony Davis had 46 points and 16 rebounds, Julius Randle added 27 points and the New Orleans Pelicans defeated the Los Angeles Clippers 121-117 on Monday night for just their second road win this season against a Western Conference team.

Davis and Randle combined to score 24 of their team’s 28 points in the third quarter, when the Pelicans stretched their lead to 20.

The Clippers chipped away, outscoring New Orleans 15-2 over the final 4½ minutes to close to 94-88 heading into the fourth. And they weren’t done yet.

Danilo Gallinari hit a 3-pointer off an inbounds pass from Patrick Beverley with 0.3 seconds left on the shot clock. Gallinari got fouled and made the free throw for a 101-100 lead, completing a 13-6 spurt that opened the quarter.

But the Pelicans quickly snatched the lead back. Darius Miller made a 3, launching a 15-6 run that included 3s by Davis and Jrue Holiday and put them back in front 115-106.

Holiday apparently got poked in the eye by Gallinari on a foul. Holiday missed both free throws and Lou Williams hit three consecutive layups that drew the Clippers within two.

Davis made all 12 of his foul shots in the game, including four in a row to close it out.

Holiday finished with 19 points.

The Pelicans improved to 6-17 on the road, including 2-10 versus the West.

Montrezl Harrell led the Clippers with 26 points and 10 rebounds. Gallinari added 25 points, Tobias Harris had 21, Williams scored 18 and Beverley had 11 rebounds.

TIP-INS

Pelicans: Davis missed his first five shots. ... New Orleans won the season series 2-1, with all three games decided by seven points or less. ... F Nikola Mirotic was limited to 17 minutes five days after he returned from a right ankle injury.

Clippers: Have lost three in a row for the second time this season. ... The always-animated Beverley got a technical on the sideline while waiting to enter the game in the second.

UP NEXT

Pelicans: At the Golden State Warriors on Wednesday.

Clippers: Host the Utah Jazz on Wednesday.

