Oklahoma City Thunder (38-21, third in the Western Conference) vs. Denver Nuggets (41-18, second in the Western Conference)

Denver; Tuesday, 10 p.m. Eastern

BOTTOM LINE: Denver hosts Oklahoma City trying to extend its four-game home winning streak.

The Nuggets are 26-10 against Western Conference opponents. Denver ranks third in the Western Conference with 53.4 points in the paint per game, led by Nikola Jokic averaging 11.7.

The Thunder are 6-4 against the rest of the division. Oklahoma City is second in the league with 48 rebounds per game, led by Russell Westbrook averaging 11.2. The Nuggets took home a victory in the previous meeting between these two teams on Dec. 14. Jokic led Denver with 24 points and Paul George led Oklahoma City with 32 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jokic is scoring 20.4 points per game and averaging 10.8 rebounds for the Nuggets. Malik Beasley is averaging 3.3 made 3-pointers and 18.9 points over the last 10 games for Denver.

George leads the Thunder averaging 3.9 made 3-pointers while scoring 28.7 points per game and shooting 40.3 percent from beyond the arc. Westbrook has averaged two made 3-pointers and scored 26 points over the last 10 games for Oklahoma City.

LAST 10 GAMES: Thunder: 7-3, averaging 124.5 points, 47.6 rebounds, 24.3 assists, 9.9 steals and five blocks per game while shooting 47.3 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 119 points on 47.2 percent shooting.

Nuggets: 7-3, averaging 115.1 points, 46.4 rebounds, 30.7 assists, 7.8 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 48.1 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 111.3 points on 45.9 percent shooting.

Nuggets Injuries: Michael Porter Jr.: out (back), Trey Lyles: out (left hamstring strain).

Thunder Injuries: Andre Roberson: out (knee).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.

