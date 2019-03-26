Detroit Pistons (37-36, seventh in the Eastern Conference) vs. Denver Nuggets (49-23, second in the Western Conference)

Denver; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Denver hosts Detroit trying to prolong its three-game home winning streak.

The Nuggets are 30-6 on their home court. Denver is second in the league with 27.7 assists per game, led by Nikola Jokic averaging 7.6.

The Pistons have gone 14-23 away from home. Detroit is 14-18 in games decided by 10 points or more. The Pistons won 129-103 in the last meeting between these two teams on Feb. 4. Andre Drummond led Detroit with 27 points and Trey Lyles led Denver with 20 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jokic leads the Nuggets scoring 20.2 points per game and averaging 10.8 rebounds and 7.6 assists. Monte Morris is shooting 52.4 percent and averaging 9.8 points over the last 10 games for Denver.

Drummond is averaging 17.3 points, 15.4 rebounds and 1.3 assists for the Pistons. Blake Griffin has averaged 5.1 assists and scored 18.6 points over the last 10 games for Detroit.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pistons: 5-5, averaging 107.6 points, 41.7 rebounds, 23.8 assists, 6.9 steals and four blocks per game while shooting 44.4 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 108.9 points on 50.9 percent shooting.

Nuggets: 7-3, averaging 108.4 points, 45.6 rebounds, 27.9 assists, 6.3 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 46.2 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 106.1 points on 47.0 percent shooting.

Nuggets Injuries: Michael Porter Jr.: out (back).

Pistons Injuries: Thon Maker: day to day (shoulder), Luke Kennard: day to day (knee).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.

