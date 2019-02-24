Los Angeles Clippers (33-27, eighth in the Western Conference) vs. Denver Nuggets (40-18, second in the Western Conference)

Denver; Sunday, 5 p.m. Eastern

BOTTOM LINE: Denver hosts Los Angeles trying to extend its three-game home winning streak.

The Nuggets have gone 25-4 at home. Denver ranks eighth in the league allowing 107 points per game and holding opponents to 45.9 percent shooting.

The Clippers are 21-18 in conference play. Los Angeles is fourth in the Western Conference scoring 114.2 points per game and shooting 47.2 percent. The Nuggets earned a victory in the last matchup between these two teams on Jan. 10. Jamal Murray led Denver with 23 points and Lou Williams led Los Angeles with 19 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nikola Jokic is scoring 20.4 points per game and averaging 10.7 rebounds for the Nuggets. Malik Beasley has averaged 19.9 points and 2.4 rebounds while shooting 53.7 percent over the last 10 games for Denver.

Tobias Harris leads the Clippers averaging 20.9 points and has added 7.8 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game. Patrick Beverley has averaged 6.3 rebounds and added 9 points per game over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

LAST 10 GAMES: Clippers: 5-5, averaging 115 points, 43.4 rebounds, 24.4 assists, 8.2 steals and 5.6 blocks per game while shooting 48.1 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 115.4 points on 46.0 percent shooting.

Nuggets: 7-3, averaging 112.3 points, 44.5 rebounds, 29.4 assists, 7.7 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 47.4 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 110.9 points on 46.9 percent shooting.

Nuggets Injuries: Michael Porter Jr.: out (back), Trey Lyles: out (left hamstring strain).

Clippers Injuries: Wilson Chandler: out (quad), Luc Mbah a Moute: out (knee).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.

