Minnesota Timberwolves (36-45, 11th in the Western Conference) vs. Denver Nuggets (53-28, second in the Western Conference)

Denver; Wednesday, 10:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Western Conference foes Denver and Minnesota meet at the Pepsi Center.

The Nuggets are 33-18 in conference play. Denver is 13-3 in one-possession games.

The Timberwolves are 5-10 against Northwest Division teams. Minnesota is 8-5 in one-possession games. The Nuggets defeated the Timberwolves 133-107 in their last meeting on March 12. Jamal Murray led Denver with 30 points and Karl-Anthony Towns paced Minnesota scoring 34 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nikola Jokic leads the Nuggets with 10.8 rebounds and averages 19.9 points. Murray is averaging 1.5 made 3-pointers and 17.2 points over the last 10 games for Denver.

Andrew Wiggins has shot 41 percent and is averaging 18 points for the Timberwolves. Towns has averaged 20.7 points and added 11.6 rebounds while shooting 43.3 percent over the last 10 games for Minnesota.

LAST 10 GAMES: Timberwolves: 4-6, averaging 113.8 points, 42.1 rebounds, 25.3 assists, 8.2 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 46.9 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 118.3 points on 48.4 percent shooting.

Nuggets: 4-6, averaging 102.3 points, 43 rebounds, 25.2 assists, eight steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.2 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 107.2 points on 46.6 percent shooting.

Nuggets Injuries: Michael Porter Jr.: out (back).

Timberwolves Injuries: Robert Covington: out for season (ankle), Jerryd Bayless: day to day (ankle), Karl-Anthony Towns: day to day (right knee inflammation), Jeff Teague: out for season (left foot inflammation), Taj Gibson: day to day (calf), Luol Deng: out (sore left achilles), Derrick Rose: out for season (right elbow soreness).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.

