Denver Nuggets (48-22, second in the Western Conference) vs. New York Knicks (14-58, 15th in the Eastern Conference)

New York; Friday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Denver looks to keep its five-game win streak alive when the Nuggets take on New York.

The Knicks are 7-27 on their home court. New York is last in the Eastern Conference recording only 20 assists per game, led by Dennis Smith Jr. averaging 6.0.

The Nuggets have gone 18-16 away from home. Denver is 20-7 in games decided by 10 points or more. The Nuggets won the last meeting between these two squads 115-108 on Jan. 1. Malik Beasley led the way with 23 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: DeAndre Jordan is shooting 64.2 percent and averaging 11.1 points. Mitchell Robinson has averaged 7.9 rebounds and added 6.9 points per game over the last 10 games for New York.

Beasley leads the Nuggets averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers while scoring 11.6 points per game and shooting 42.1 percent from beyond the arc. Jamal Murray has averaged 2.5 made 3-pointers and scored 18.1 points over the last 10 games for Denver.

LAST 10 GAMES: Nuggets: 6-4, averaging 110.1 points, 45.2 rebounds, 28.4 assists, 7.2 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 46.7 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 107.5 points on 46.9 percent shooting.

Knicks: 1-9, averaging 101 points, 45.2 rebounds, 19.9 assists, 5.9 steals and 5.8 blocks per game while shooting 43.9 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 115.5 points on 48.4 percent shooting.

Knicks Injuries: Kadeem Allen: day to day (illness), Dennis Smith Jr.: out (back), Allonzo Trier: out (groin), Noah Vonleh: day to day (right ankle), Frank Ntilikina: day to day (groin).

Nuggets Injuries: Michael Porter Jr.: out (back).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.

