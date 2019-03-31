Washington Wizards (31-46, 11th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Denver Nuggets (51-24, second in the Western Conference)

Denver; Sunday, 8 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Denver hosts Washington aiming to continue its four-game home winning streak.

The Nuggets have gone 31-6 at home. Denver is 13-3 in one-possession games.

The Wizards have gone 9-30 away from home. Washington is third in the Eastern Conference scoring 114.4 points per game and shooting 47 percent. The Nuggets won 113-108 in the last matchup between these two teams on March 21. Nikola Jokic led Denver with 15 points and Bradley Beal led Washington with 25 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jokic has averaged 20.2 points and 10.8 rebounds for the Nuggets. Paul Millsap has averaged 7.7 rebounds and added 14.4 points per game over the last 10 games for Denver.

Beal leads the Wizards scoring 26.1 points and grabbing 5.1 rebounds. Jabari Parker has averaged 17.6 points and totaled 8.2 rebounds while shooting 50.9 percent over the last 10 games for Washington.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wizards: 3-7, averaging 113 points, 44.3 rebounds, 23.7 assists, 7.3 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 46.9 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 117.5 points on 50.0 percent shooting.

Nuggets: 8-2, averaging 105.6 points, 44.6 rebounds, 27.2 assists, 5.9 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 47.1 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 104.5 points on 45.0 percent shooting.

Nuggets Injuries: Michael Porter Jr.: out (back).

Wizards Injuries: Trevor Ariza: out (groin), Dwight Howard: out (back), John Wall: out for season (left achilles).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.

