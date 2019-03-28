San Antonio Spurs’ DeMar DeRozan, right, drives around Cleveland Cavaliers’ Jordan Clarkson during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Thursday, March 28, 2019, in San Antonio. (Darren Abate/Associated Press)

SAN ANTONIO — DeMar DeRozan had 25 points and the San Antonio Spurs celebrated Manu Ginobili’s number retirement ceremony by beating the Cleveland Cavaliers 116-110 on Thursday night.

Collin Sexton had 24 points for Cleveland, Kevin Love added 18 and the lowly Cavaliers nearly put a damper on the emotional night.

Ginobili became the ninth Spurs player to have his No. 20 retired, joining fellow Big Three teammate Tim Duncan as the most recently honored. The Argentine star spent his entire 16-year NBA career with San Antonio, winning four championships.

Bryn Forbes got the crowd going with a 3-pointer 13 seconds into the game, but the Spurs finished 14 for 33 from long range. Forbes finished with 19 points and LaMarcus Aldridge added 14.

San Antonio struggled offensively after the fast start but the crowd remained energized by video tributes to Ginobili.

San Antonio scored 40 points in the third quarter while shooting 73 percent from the field after scoring just 17 points in the second quarter.

After Cleveland pulled to 111-110, San Antonio reserve Patty Mills hit a 3-pointer off a drive and kick by DeRozan with 14 seconds remaining. Mills celebrated at midcourt and DeRozan ran behind him and embraced him in celebration as the Cavaliers called a timeout.

Rudy Gay, another reserve, had an offensive rebound with 3 seconds left and made two free throws to seal the victory.

Marco Belinelli scored 16 points, Gay added 12 and Mills had 11.

TIP-INS

Cavaliers: Cleveland has lost five straight to the Spurs. Its last win in San Antonio came March 12, 2015. ... The Cavaliers are 31-63 against the Spurs in franchise history.

Spurs: Aldridge and DeRozan have scored 1,500 points this season, becoming the first teammates to do so for the Spurs since Duncan and David Robinson in 1998. ... San Antonio is 30-8 at home.

UP NEXT

Cavaliers: At Los Angeles Clippers on Saturday night.

Spurs: Host Sacramento on Sunday night.

