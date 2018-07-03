Derrick White is off to a strong start in the NBA Summer League.

White, the 29th pick in last year’s draft, scored 18 of his 21 points in the first half to lead the San Antonio Spurs to an easy 103-81 victory over Trae Young and the Atlanta Hawks on Tuesday night.

The 6-foot-4 point guard, who played in 17 games last season for the Spurs, also had nine assists, six rebounds and two blocks.

“I am just feeling more comfortable this year,” White said. “I am learning what works and what I need to do to be successful.”

White continued his solid play from the night before, when he had 22 points and seven rebounds in the Spurs’ 92-76 loss to the Utah Jazz.

Young, this year’s No. 5 overall pick, continued to struggle in Utah, finishing with 12 points on 5-of-16 shooting. In two games the former Oklahoma star is now just 2 of 16 from 3-point range. Young had three assists and three turnovers.



San Antonio Spurs guard Derrick White (4) guards Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) during the first half of an NBA summer league basketball game Tuesday, July 3, 2018, in Salt Lake City. (Rick Bowmer/Associated Press)

SPURS 103, HAWKS 81

Jeff Ledbetter had 16 points and three 3-pointers, and Amida Brimah had eight points and 11 rebounds. The Spurs rested first-round draft pick Lonnie Walker IV.

John Collins had 19 points for the Hawks and first-round pick Omari Spellman had 10 points and seven rebounds.

