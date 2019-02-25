Indiana Pacers (40-20, third in the Eastern Conference) vs. Detroit Pistons (28-30, seventh in the Eastern Conference)

Detroit; Monday, 7 p.m. Eastern

BOTTOM LINE: Detroit hosts Indiana aiming to continue its three-game home winning streak.

The Pistons have gone 17-13 in home games. Detroit is seventh in the NBA with 11.2 offensive rebounds per game, led by Andre Drummond averaging 5.1 offensive boards.

The Pacers are 8-3 against the rest of their division. Indiana is fourth in the Eastern Conference scoring 49.2 points in the paint per game, led by Thaddeus Young averaging 9.7. The two teams meet for the second time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Drummond is averaging 17.5 points and 15.1 rebounds for the Pistons. Reggie Jackson is averaging 2.7 made 3-pointers and 20.3 points over the last 10 games for Detroit.

Domantas Sabonis ranks third on the Pacers averaging 14.1 points and is adding 9.3 rebounds. Wesley Matthews has averaged 2.8 made 3-pointers and scored 13.5 points over the last 10 games for Indiana.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pacers: 8-2, averaging 110.2 points, 42.5 rebounds, 27.5 assists, 9.4 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 49.6 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 99.7 points on 44.2 percent shooting.

Pistons: 7-3, averaging 112.8 points, 44.3 rebounds, 23.4 assists, 6.4 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 47.4 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 106.1 points on 46.6 percent shooting.

Pacers Injuries: Myles Turner: day to day (hip), Tyreke Evans: day to day (ankle), Victor Oladipo: out for season (ruptured right quadricep tendon).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.