Chicago Bulls (19-48, 13th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Detroit Pistons (33-31, sixth in the Eastern Conference)

Detroit; Sunday, 12 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Detroit hosts Chicago trying to continue its four-game home winning streak.

The Pistons are 7-5 against the rest of their division. Detroit averages 14.4 turnovers per game and is 15-9 when they turn the ball over less than their opponents.

The Bulls have gone 14-29 against Eastern Conference opponents. Chicago is 7-8 in games decided by 3 points or fewer. The Pistons took home a victory in the last meeting between these two teams on March 8. Blake Griffin led Detroit with 27 points and Zach LaVine led Chicago with 24 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Griffin leads the Pistons with 5.4 assists and scores 25.3 points per game. Andre Drummond is shooting 58.0 percent and averaging 20.6 points over the last 10 games for Detroit.

LaVine is averaging 23.8 points, 4.6 rebounds and 4.4 assists for the Bulls. Lauri Markkanen has averaged 11 rebounds and added 22.2 points per game over the last 10 games for Chicago.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulls: 6-4, averaging 116.7 points, 45.2 rebounds, 23.5 assists, 6.8 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 47.8 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 116.7 points on 48.0 percent shooting.

Pistons: 8-2, averaging 116.5 points, 44.2 rebounds, 23.6 assists, 6.9 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 48.4 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 108 points on 46.3 percent shooting.

Pistons Injuries: Bruce Brown Jr.: day to day (ankle), Reggie Jackson: day to day (thumb), Zaza Pachulia: day to day (achilles).

Bulls Injuries: Wendell Carter Jr.: out (left thumb), Denzel Valentine: out for season (ankle), Chandler Hutchison: out (right toe fracture), Zach LaVine: day to day (knee).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.