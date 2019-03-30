Portland Trail Blazers (48-27, third in the Western Conference) vs. Detroit Pistons (38-37, sixth in the Eastern Conference)

Detroit; Saturday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Detroit hosts Portland trying to extend its three-game home winning streak.

The Pistons are 24-13 on their home court. Detroit is second in the Eastern Conference with 11.4 offensive rebounds per game, led by Andre Drummond averaging 5.3.

The Trail Blazers are 19-18 in road games. Portland is 46-22 when scoring 100 or more points. The Trail Blazers won 117-112 in the last matchup between these two teams on March 23. Damian Lillard led Portland with 28 points and Blake Griffin led Detroit with 27 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Drummond is scoring 17.3 points per game and averaging 15.4 rebounds for the Pistons. Wayne Ellington is averaging 3.5 made 3-pointers and 13.1 points over the last 10 games for Detroit.

Lillard has shot 45 percent and is averaging 26.3 points for the Trail Blazers. Seth Curry has averaged 2.4 made 3-pointers and scored 14.4 points over the last 10 games for Portland.

LAST 10 GAMES: Trail Blazers: 9-1, averaging 121 points, 48.9 rebounds, 24.8 assists, six steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 47.9 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 111 points on 44.9 percent shooting.

Pistons: 4-6, averaging 104 points, 43.1 rebounds, 22.5 assists, 7.2 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 42.5 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 107 points on 49.0 percent shooting.

Pistons Injuries: None listed.

Trail Blazers Injuries: Jusuf Nurkic: out for season (leg fracture), CJ McCollum: out (left knee strain).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.