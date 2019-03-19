Los Angeles Clippers head coach Doc Rivers is escorted off the court after being ejected from an NBA basketball game against the Chicago Bulls Friday, March 15, 2019, in Los Angeles. (Marcio Jose Sanchez/Associated Press)

LOS ANGELES — Doc Rivers is denying rumors that he’s interested in leaving the Los Angeles Clippers to coach the Lakers.

The LeBron James-led Lakers are 31-39 under coach Luke Walton, whose job status is widely believed to be in jeopardy.

Rivers is so eager to tamp down the speculation that he says paperwork on a new contract extension is already being worked on.

He says he had an option to opt out of his contract this summer. However, Rivers says that earlier this year he and Clippers owner Steve Ballmer mutually agreed to remove the clause, which existed to “make sure it was the right fit for everyone.”

The Clippers are 41-30 going into Tuesday night’s game against Indiana at Staples Center. They own the eighth and final Western Conference playoff berth.

