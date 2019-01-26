Golden State Warriors forward Kevin Durant (35) celebrates in the final seconds of an NBA basketball game against the Boston Celtics, Saturday, Jan. 26, 2019, in Boston. (Elise Amendola/Associated Press)

BOSTON — Kevin Durant had 33 points and nine rebounds, Stephen Curry scored 24 points and Klay Thompson had 21, including two key free throws for Golden State on Saturday night to beat the Boston Celtics 115-111 and give the Warriors their 10th win in a row.

Kyrie Irving scored 32 points with 10 assists and Al Horford had 22 points and 13 rebounds for Boston, which had won five straight and 10 in a row at home.

In a game that featured 21 lead changes, the Warriors took a 113-111 lead with 47 seconds left on Thompson’s only free throws of the game and held on as Boston had three chances to tie it or take the lead. Marcus Smart rimmed out on a 3-pointer, Irving airballed a fadeaway from the baseline and Marcus Morris was short on a 3.

Draymond Green missed two free throws, but he got his own rebound and then Curry made a pair of foul shots with 6.2 seconds left to ice it.

SPURS 126, PELICANS 114

NEW ORLEANS — LaMarcus Aldridge played through a sore left wrist and finished with 28 points and 12 rebounds, leading the San Antonio Spurs over the depleted Pelicans.

Rudy Gay had 22 points, including 11 in the third quarter, and 11 rebounds to help San Antonio snap a two-game skid.

Aldridge had 12 points during a spurt in the third quarter as the Spurs used a 25-12 run to extend a three-point halftime lead to 85-69. New Orleans played without four key injured contributors — Anthony Davis, Julius Randle, Nikola Mirotic and E’Twaun Moore — but the Spurs also had to overcome the absence of leading scorer DeMar DeRozan.

Jrue Holiday had a game-high 29 points to lead the Pelicans, who lost their third straight. Jahlil Okafor added 24 points and 15 rebounds.

GRIZZLIES 106, PACERS 103

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Mike Conley had 22 points and 11 assists, Jaren Jackson Jr. added 20 points and the Grizzlies beat the Indiana Pacers to end an eight-game losing streak.

Marc Gasol added 18 points for Memphis, which had lost 14 of its last 15 games since the day after Christmas. Justin Holiday finished with 16 points and Bruno Caboclo, playing his second game on a 10-day contract, added 11 points, including converting 3 of 4 from outside the arc.

Bojan Bogdanovic scored 21 points to lead the Pacers, who snapped a three-game winning streak in their first game since a season-ending injury to Victory Oladipo. Oladipo ruptured the quad tendon in his right knee in Wednesday night’s victory over Toronto, leaving the Pacers without their leading scorer.

NUGGETS 126, 76ERS 110

DENVER — Nikola Jokic posted his seventh triple-double of the season in his return from a one-game suspension and the Nuggets beat the short-handed Philadelphia 76ers. Jokic finished with 32 points, 18 rebounds and 10 assists.

The 76ers gave leading scorer Joel Embiid the night off, robbing fans of a Jokic-Embiid showdown but allowing their star to get a six-day midseason break before their next game Tuesday night against the Lakers in Los Angeles.

Jokic, the Nuggets’ leader in points, rebounds and assists, missed Denver’s 132-95 rout of the Phoenix Suns on Friday night when he was handed a one-game suspension for leaving the bench during an altercation in Utah earlier in the week.

JJ Redick scored 22 for Philadelphia and Corey Brewer added 20.

TRAIL BLAZERS 120, HAWKS 111

PORTLAND, Ore. — CJ McCollum had 28 points, 10 assists and 10 rebounds for his first career triple-double, leading the Trail Blazers past the Atlanta Hawks.

Seth Curry, who got the start for the Trail Blazers in place of a resting Damian Lillard, scored 22 points.

Trae Young had 30 points and eight assists to lead the Hawks.

McCollum had 10 points and three assists in the third quarter to give Portland a three-point lead heading to the fourth. Atlanta pulled to 101-100 with 7:17 remaining, but Curry scored 11 points during the Trail Blazers’ 13-0 game-closing run.

___

More AP NBA: www.apnews.com/NBA and www.twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.