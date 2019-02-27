Miami Heat guard Dwyane Wade (3) smiles after he dunks the ball against the Golden State Warriors during the first half of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019, in Miami. (Brynn Anderson/Associated Press)

MIAMI — Dwyane Wade banked in a straightaway 3-pointer as time expired and the Miami Heat wasted a 24-point lead before rallying to beat the Golden State Warriors 126-125 on Wednesday night.

Wade scored 25 points to help Miami snap a six-game home losing streak. Wade took a victory lap, waving a towel as the fans roared and “This Is My House” was displayed on the video boards.

Goran Dragic led the Heat with 27 points. Josh Richardson added 21, and Miami made 18 3-pointers.

Klay Thompson scored 36 points for the Warriors. Kevin Durant added 29, but missed a free throw with 14 seconds left that kept the Heat within two points. Durant made the second of two on that trip, and Wade delivered on the ensuing possession for the biggest win of Miami’s season.

Stephen Curry had 24 points for the Warriors, a half-game ahead of Denver for the Western Conference lead.

ROCKETS 118, HORNETS 113

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — James Harden scored 30 points, Clint Capela had 23 points and a career-high 17 rebounds and Houston beat Charlotte for its third straight victory.

In his first game since his streak of 30-point games ended at 32, Harden struggled from the field, missing his first eight shots from 3-point range — even having one blocked by Nic Batum. Harden finished 10 of 29 from the field and 1 of 11 from 3-point range, but made two free throws with 14.6 seconds left to put it away.

Chris Paul heated up in the fourth quarter and finished with 17 points and 10 assists. Kemba Walker had 35 points for Charlotte, 27 in the first half. He was 3 of 12 from the floor in the second half.

HAWKS 131, TIMBERWOLVES 123, OT

ATLANTA — Trae Young matched the career high he set earlier in the week with 36 points, John Collins had 33 and Atlanta beat Minnesota in overtime.

Collins scored 18 points in the fourth quarter as Atlanta, which trailed by 13 points late in the third period, rallied to force the extra period.

Karl-Anthony Towns led the Timberwolves with 37 points and 17 rebounds. Andrew Wiggins had 21 points.

DeAndre Bembry scored six of his 16 points in overtime for Atlanta.

TRAIL BLAZERS 97, CELTICS 92

BOSTON — Damian Lillard scored 21 of his 33 points in the second half and Portland handed Boston its fourth straight loss.

Maurice Harkless had 17 points and 10 rebounds, Jusef Nurkic scored 16 points, and CJ McCollum finished with 14 points for the Blazers. They have won a season-best five straight.

The struggling Celtics are winless since the All-Star break. Kyrie Irving scored 31 points to lead Boston.

WIZARDS 125, NETS 116

NEW YORK — Bradley Beal scored 31 points, Trevor Ariza had 23 points and 10 rebounds and Washington beat Brooklyn.

Reserve Thomas Bryant added 18 points. Washington had lost four straight and nine out of 12.

D’Angelo Russell scored 28 points for the Nets. They had won two in a row.

BULLS 109, GRIZZLIES 107

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Zach LaVine scored 12 of his 30 points in the fourth quarter to help Chicago beat Memphis for its fourth victory in five games.

Lauri Markkanen added with 22 points and 10 rebounds, and Otto Porter Jr. had 20 points. Avery Bradley led Memphis with 23 points and seven assists.

