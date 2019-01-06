ATLANTA — Dwyane Wade made his 500th career 3-pointer in the third quarter to join Michael Jordan and LeBron James on an elite list.

On a miserable shooting night for Miami — the Heat had missed 20 of their first 22 attempts beyond the arc — Wade joined Jordan and James as the only players in NBA history with at least 20,000 points, 5,000 assists, 4,000 rebounds, 1,500 steals, 800 blocks and 500 3s.

The Heat, trying to win for the 13th time in their last 18 games, trailed Atlanta by 21 points late in the third Sunday.

