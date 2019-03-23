Miami’s Dwyane Wade signs for fans after leading the Heat to a 113-108 win over the Wizards on Saturday night at Capital One Arena. (Nick Wass/Associated Press)

Just about every time Miami Heat star Dwyane Wade plays a game in his 16th and final season, he is equal parts ambassador and basketball player. In what has become a staple after most Heat games, an opponent swaps jerseys with the eight-time all-NBA player and poses for photos.

With his team clinging to the eighth playoff spot in the Eastern Conference and the Washington Wizards still giving futile chase, Wade chose to focus more on basketball and less on postgame rituals Saturday night at Capital One Arena. He scored 11 of his team-high 20 points in the fourth quarter to lift the visitors to a 113-108 win.

The victory, which didn’t include a jersey swap afterward, improved the Heat to 36-37, one game clear of Orlando for the final playoff spot in the East. The Wizards dropped to 30-44, still mathematically alive for the postseason — but only barely with just eight games remaining.

There were moments Saturday night that took some of the focus off the retiring Wade — such as Jeff Green scoring a game-high 25 points in his second consecutive game playing as a reserve and Heat forward Kelly Olynyk embracing his old role as Wizards antagonist. But it was Wade, once more, who dominated the hearts of the fans who filled the arena to show their appreciation for the future Hall of Famer.

Before the five-minute mark of the opening quarter, Wade walked down the sideline to check into the game and a thunderous applause followed his every step. When Wade finally stepped onto the court, fans continued showing their love with a standing ovation.

Wade acknowledged the reception by raising his arms and touching his heart. But unlike Dirk Nowitzki, who struggled in his final game in Washington earlier this month, Wade demanded the respect of the Wizards’ defense.

Early in the second quarter, Wade, who started the game 1 for 4, went to the free throw line. A chorus of “M-V-P” grew louder in the arena and though Wade missed both attempts, he beat out the Wizards to grab his own offensive rebound and feed Olynyk for the layup.

Wade closed the half with only five points but pulled down six rebounds in 10 minutes off the bench. By the second half, he was back in character, tapping, flashing the ability that has made him a 13-time all-star.

Before the game, rookie Troy Brown Jr. shared his favorite Wade highlights.

“Crazy fadeaways, that and his chase-down blocks,” Brown said. “Those are my craziest moments.”

Those feats of athleticism have followed Wade through his career and in the second half against the Wizards, the 37-year-old showed off his skill set. He can still fly past a defender (Green) and put down a two-handed dunk.

And he can trick an opponent, and the nearest official, with footwork near the top of the free throw line as he did against Tomas Satoransky. Wade found separation with a dribble hesitation move, spun and pump-faked Satoransky then stepped through to get closer to the rim for the scoop shot. Satoransky pleaded for a travel, but the whistle stayed quiet as the basket gave the Heat a 78-74 lead with 1:19 remaining in the third quarter.

With 5:49 remaining in the final quarter, the Wizards trailed 100-97 before Wade sparked a 9-2 run with one of his patented midrange jumpers.