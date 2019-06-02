FILE - In this Feb. 14, 2019, file photo, people gather around the “Temple of Time” in honor of the 17 that were killed during the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting in 2018 in Coral Springs, Fla. The temple built as a memorial to the 17 victims of a Florida high school mass shooting is to be burned to the ground in a symbolic gesture of healing. (Wilfredo Lee, File/Associated Press)

SUNRISE, Fla. — Retired NBA star Dwyane Wade was a surprise guest speaker Sunday at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School’s graduation ceremony. He led cheers and recalled how nervous he was to meet students following the on-campus shootings last year that claimed 17 lives.

Wade called himself “part of this MSD family” and told graduates that it was understandable if they felt unsure about their futures. He said that in some ways, after 16 years in the NBA, he also was unsure exactly what his future entails.

Wade’s appearance was not publicly disclosed before it happened. Such was the case when he visited the school the day it reopened following the shootings on Feb. 14, 2018.

Wade closed his remarks by asking those in attendance to join him in a cheer that he used to spur on the Miami Heat in the 2013 NBA Finals.

The cheer was punctuated by the words “to the last man, to the last minute, to the last second, we fight! We fight! We fight!” And once he led the graduates and their guests in the cheer, he wrapped up his speech by again saying “MSD Strong” — the school’s mantra since the tragedy.

