Atlanta Hawks (29-51, 12th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Milwaukee Bucks (59-21, first in the Eastern Conference)

Milwaukee; Sunday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Atlanta Hawks face the top-ranked team in the Eastern Conference, the Milwaukee Bucks.

The Bucks are 32-7 on their home court. Milwaukee is fifth in the NBA with 17.8 fast break points per game, led by Giannis Antetokounmpo averaging 4.7.

The Hawks are 16-34 in Eastern Conference play. Atlanta is seventh in the NBA scoring 51.3 points in the paint per game, led by John Collins averaging 12.9. In their last meeting on March 31, the Hawks won 136-135. Justin Anderson led Atlanta with 24 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brook Lopez leads the Bucks averaging 2.3 made 3-pointers and scoring 12.5 points per game while shooting 36.9 percent from beyond the arc. Eric Bledsoe has averaged 5.6 assists and 15.9 points over the last 10 games for Milwaukee.

Taurean Prince is third on the Hawks averaging 13.4 points and has added 3.6 rebounds and 2.2 assists per game. Collins has averaged 6.9 rebounds and added 15.2 points per game over the last 10 games for Atlanta.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hawks: 5-5, averaging 116 points, 45.2 rebounds, 26.6 assists, 9.4 steals and five blocks per game while shooting 45.3 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 122.4 points on 47.7 percent shooting.

Bucks: 7-3, averaging 121.8 points, 51.3 rebounds, 26.9 assists, 7.9 steals and 5.4 blocks per game while shooting 48.1 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 112.4 points on 42.5 percent shooting.

Bucks Injuries: Pau Gasol: out (ankle), Nikola Mirotic: out (left thumb), Donte DiVincenzo: out for season (heel), Malcolm Brogdon: out (heel), Giannis Antetokounmpo: day to day (calf), Tony Snell: day to day (ankle).

Hawks Injuries: Alex Poythress: out (right ankle sprain), Omari Spellman: out (left ankle), Kent Bazemore: day to day (left adductor strain), Dewayne Dedmon: out for season (left ankle), Kevin Huerter: day to day (back), DeAndre’ Bembry: day to day (ankle), Trae Young: day to day (rest), Miles Plumlee: out for season (left knee), John Collins: day to day (rest).

