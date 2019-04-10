Oklahoma City Thunder (48-33, sixth in the Western Conference) vs. Milwaukee Bucks (60-21, first in the Eastern Conference)

Milwaukee; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Oklahoma City Thunder take on the top-ranked team in the Eastern Conference, the Milwaukee Bucks.

The Bucks have gone 33-7 at home. Milwaukee is 40-20 when they give up more than 100 points.

The Thunder are 21-19 on the road. Oklahoma City is 6-7 in games decided by 3 points or fewer. The Thunder won the last meeting between these two squads 118-112 on Jan. 27. Paul George led the way with 36 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Khris Middleton is second on the Bucks with 6.0 rebounds and averages 18.2 points. Eric Bledsoe has averaged 5.4 assists and 15.3 points over the last 10 games for Milwaukee.

Russell Westbrook has shot 42.6 percent and is averaging 23.1 points for the Thunder. George has averaged 26.3 points and totaled 7.7 rebounds while shooting 42.9 percent over the last 10 games for Oklahoma City.

LAST 10 GAMES: Thunder: 6-4, averaging 113.4 points, 46.7 rebounds, 24.6 assists, 7.7 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.6 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 111.7 points on 47.7 percent shooting.

Bucks: 7-3, averaging 121.8 points, 52.1 rebounds, 26.3 assists, 7.7 steals and six blocks per game while shooting 47.9 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 113 points on 42.6 percent shooting.

Bucks Injuries: Pau Gasol: out (ankle), Nikola Mirotic: out (left thumb), Donte DiVincenzo: out for season (heel), Malcolm Brogdon: out (heel), Giannis Antetokounmpo: out (calf/rest), Tony Snell: out (ankle), Brook Lopez: out (rest), Pat Connaughton: day to day (ankle).

Thunder Injuries: Andre Roberson: out (knee).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.