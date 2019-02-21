Boston Celtics (37-21, fourth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Milwaukee Bucks (43-14, first in the Eastern Conference)

Milwaukee; Thursday, 8 p.m. Eastern

BOTTOM LINE: The Boston Celtics head to the Fiserv Forum to face the top-ranked team in the Eastern Conference, the Milwaukee Bucks.

The Bucks are 30-8 against Eastern Conference opponents. Milwaukee is 3-5 in one-possession games.

The Celtics are 14-13 in road games. Boston averages 13.2 turnovers per game and is 12-6 when turning the ball over more than opponents. In their last meeting on Dec. 21, the Bucks won 120-107. Giannis Antetokounmpo scored a team-high 30 points for Milwaukee in the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Khris Middleton is second on the Bucks with 17.1 points and averages 5.8 rebounds and 4.2 assists. Malcolm Brogdon has averaged 14.4 points and 5.2 rebounds while shooting 42.0 percent over the last 10 games for Milwaukee.

Al Horford is averaging 12.7 points, 6.8 rebounds and 4.0 assists for the Celtics. Jayson Tatum has averaged 6.7 rebounds and added 17.2 points per game over the last 10 games for Boston.

LAST 10 GAMES: Celtics: 7-3, averaging 116.9 points, 45.8 rebounds, 28.8 assists, 8.9 steals and 6.3 blocks per game while shooting 48.5 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 110.8 points on 45.3 percent shooting.

Bucks: 8-2, averaging 114.7 points, 48 rebounds, 25.6 assists, 8.4 steals and 5.4 blocks per game while shooting 47.8 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 105.9 points on 43.3 percent shooting.

Bucks Injuries: Nikola Mirotic: day to day (right calf strain), Donte DiVincenzo: out (bilateral heel bursitis), Giannis Antetokounmpo: day to day (knee).

Celtics Injuries: Aron Baynes: out (foot), Gordon Hayward: day to day (ankle), Kyrie Irving: day to day (strained right knee).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.