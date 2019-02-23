Portland Trail Blazers (35-23, fourth in the Western Conference) vs. Philadelphia 76ers (38-21, fifth in the Eastern Conference)

Philadelphia; Saturday, 1 p.m. Eastern

BOTTOM LINE: Joel Embiid leads Philadelphia into a matchup with Portland. He ranks sixth in the NBA averaging 27.3 points per game.

The 76ers have gone 24-7 in home games. Philadelphia ranks third in the NBA with 27.4 assists per game, led by Ben Simmons averaging 7.9.

The Trail Blazers have gone 11-15 away from home. Portland averages 47.6 rebounds per game and is 29-11 when winning the rebounding battle. The two teams match up for the second time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Simmons is shooting 57.1 percent and averaging 16.8 points. Tobias Harris has averaged 7.8 rebounds and added 18.8 points per game over the last 10 games for Philadelphia.

Damian Lillard leads the Trail Blazers scoring 26.3 points and grabbing 4.5 rebounds. CJ McCollum has averaged 23.5 points and collected 5.1 rebounds while shooting 46.1 percent over the last 10 games for Portland.

LAST 10 GAMES: Trail Blazers: 6-4, averaging 117.5 points, 46.6 rebounds, 24.1 assists, 7.2 steals and 5.3 blocks per game while shooting 47.5 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 110.9 points on 45.7 percent shooting.

76ers: 6-4, averaging 116 points, 44.3 rebounds, 26.4 assists, 8.4 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 47.7 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 112.4 points on 47.2 percent shooting.

76ers Injuries: Zhaire Smith: out (foot), Shake Milton: out (finger), Furkan Korkmaz: out (torn right meniscus), Joel Embiid: out (left knee soreness).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.

