NEW YORK — Joel Embiid has been fined $25,000 by the NBA for public criticism of referees that included profanity.

The penalty was announced Wednesday by Kiki VanDeWeghe, the NBA’s executive vice president of basketball operations.

Embiid’s comments came at the end of his postgame interview following Philadelphia’s 112-109 home loss to Boston on Tuesday.

