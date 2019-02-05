Toronto Raptors (38-16, second in the Eastern Conference) vs. Philadelphia 76ers (34-19, fourth in the Eastern Conference)

Philadelphia; Tuesday, 8 p.m. Eastern

BOTTOM LINE: Joel Embiid leads Philadelphia into a matchup with Toronto. He’s seventh in the NBA averaging 27.2 points per game.

The 76ers are 20-13 in conference games. Philadelphia is fifth in the league with 47.4 rebounds, led by Embiid averaging 13.5.

The Raptors are 16-11 on the road. Toronto is 35-12 when scoring more than 100 points. The 76ers defeated the Raptors 126-101 in their last meeting on Dec. 22. Embiid led Philadelphia with 27 points and Pascal Siakam paced Toronto scoring 26 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Embiid is scoring 27.2 points and averaging 13.5 rebounds for the 76ers. Ben Simmons has averaged 7.6 assists and scored 18.7 points over the last 10 games for Philadelphia.

Kawhi Leonard has averaged 27.4 points and 7.9 rebounds for the Raptors. Fred VanVleet has averaged 4.3 assists and scored 9.2 points over the last 10 games for Toronto.

LAST 10 GAMES: Raptors: 6-4, averaging 115.9 points, 45.4 rebounds, 24.3 assists, nine steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.4 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 111.8 points on 45.5 percent shooting.

76ers: 7-3, averaging 118.7 points, 48.5 rebounds, 29.5 assists, 8.4 steals and 6.9 blocks per game while shooting 48.3 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 108.8 points on 45.0 percent shooting.

76ers Injuries: Justin Patton: out (foot), Zhaire Smith: out (foot), JJ Redick: out (rest), Wilson Chandler: out (quad), Markelle Fultz: out (shoulder/wrist).

Raptors Injuries: Jonas Valanciunas: out (thumb), Kyle Lowry: out (sore back).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.