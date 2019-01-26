Philadelphia 76ers (32-17, fourth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Denver Nuggets (31-15, second in the Western Conference)

Denver; Saturday, 9 p.m. Eastern

BOTTOM LINE: Joel Embiid leads Philadelphia into a matchup with Denver. He ranks seventh in the NBA scoring 27.2 points per game.

The Nuggets are 20-4 on their home court. Denver is 12-5 in games decided by 10 points or more.

The 76ers are 11-12 on the road. Philadelphia is 32-13 when scoring 100 or more points. The two teams match up for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nikola Jokic has averaged 19.8 points and 10.3 rebounds for the Nuggets. Jamal Murray has averaged 4.4 assists and scored 17.9 points over the last 10 games for Denver.

JJ Redick is first on the 76ers with 3.0 made 3-pointers per game. He averages 18.4 points per game and is shooting 38.2 percent from beyond the arc. Ben Simmons is shooting 58.3 percent and has averaged 17.6 points over the last 10 games for Philadelphia.

LAST 10 GAMES: 76ers: 7-3, averaging 120 points, 48 rebounds, 30.8 assists, 8.4 steals and 6.6 blocks per game while shooting 50.2 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 109.9 points on 46.2 percent shooting.

Nuggets: 6-4, averaging 114.7 points, 45.4 rebounds, 28 assists, 6.2 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 48.7 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 111.2 points on 47.3 percent shooting.

Nuggets Injuries: Michael Porter Jr.: out (back), Jarred Vanderbilt: day to day (foot), Isaiah Thomas: out (hip).

76ers Injuries: Zhaire Smith: out (foot), Justin Patton: out (foot), Jimmy Butler: day to day (wrist), Markelle Fultz: out (shoulder/wrist).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.