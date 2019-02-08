Denver Nuggets (37-17, second in the Western Conference) vs. Philadelphia 76ers (34-20, fifth in the Eastern Conference)

Philadelphia; Friday, 7 p.m. Eastern

BOTTOM LINE: Joel Embiid leads Philadelphia into a matchup with Denver. He’s fifth in the NBA averaging 27.4 points per game.

The 76ers are 21-6 on their home court. Philadelphia is fourth in the NBA in scoring with 115.3 points and shooting 47.1 percent.

The Nuggets are 14-13 on the road. Denver is 9-2 in one-possession games. The Nuggets won the last meeting between these two squads 126-110 on Jan. 26. Nikola Jokic led Denver to the win with a 32-point performance.

TOP PERFORMERS: Embiid leads the 76ers with 13.5 rebounds and averages 27.4 points. Ben Simmons has scored 18.7 points and added 9.3 rebounds while shooting 55.6 percent over the last 10 games for Philadelphia.

Jokic leads the Nuggets with 10.5 rebounds and averages 20.2 points. Malik Beasley has averaged 2.9 made 3-pointers and has scored 17.6 points over the last 10 games for Denver.

LAST 10 GAMES: Nuggets: 7-3, averaging 116.6 points, 44.5 rebounds, 28 assists, 7.4 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 50.1 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 110.4 points on 46.8 percent shooting.

76ers: 6-4, averaging 118.6 points, 46.3 rebounds, 29.3 assists, 8.8 steals and 6.3 blocks per game while shooting 48.1 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 110.2 points on 45.3 percent shooting.

76ers Injuries: Jonathon Simmons: out (trade), Zhaire Smith: out (foot), JJ Redick: day to day (illness).

Nuggets Injuries: Gary Harris: out (groin), Michael Porter Jr.: out (back), Isaiah Thomas: out (hip), Paul Millsap: day to day (right ankle soreness).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.

