Philadelphia 76ers’ Joel Embiid watches during the first half in Game 3 of the team’s first-round NBA basketball playoff series against the Brooklyn Nets on Thursday, April 18, 2019, in New York. (Frank Franklin II/Associated Press)

NEW YORK — Joel Embiid is back in the starting lineup for the Philadelphia 76ers for Game 4 of their playoff series against the Brooklyn Nets.

Embiid missed Game 3 with left knee soreness and was listed as doubtful to play Saturday. But he warmed up before the game and was listed among the starting lineups that were announced just a few minutes before the game.

Embiid was bothered by knee trouble late in the regular season but played in the first two games in Philadelphia.

The 76ers won without their All-Star center on Thursday and lead the series 2-1.

