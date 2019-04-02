Columnist

Ernie Grunfeld, the annoyingly fantastic survivor, couldn’t find a way out of his final mess. It only took 16 seasons, an awful $124-million roster, early-season infighting, the loss of Dwight Howard to pain in his buttocks and a devastating freak injury to John Wall to get the Washington Wizards general manager fired. That’s all. A stake to the heart wasn’t necessary.

Nothing could have appeased Wizards fans more, not even a late comeback this season to make a backdoor playoff appearance. Grunfeld was the bag they punched incessantly but couldn’t puncture. At last, majority owner Ted Leonsis did what they wanted, and the only thing that makes sense in this bottom-line business, eschewing his patient inclination and saying goodbye to the only team builder he has known since he took control of the franchise nine years ago.

Some are probably dancing on F Street right now because, as it became apparent the Wizards had peaked and fallen into salvage mode for years, it felt like the franchise was being held hostage by mediocrity and indecision. Removing Grunfeld is an indication that Leonsis, still basking in the Capitals’ Stanley Cup triumph last summer, aspires to do more with his NBA team than watch it squeak by and then regress, only to squeak by and then regress again.

But in fairness to Grunfeld, here’s a sad truth about the organization and a complicating factor to consider as it tries to untangle from one of the league’s most complicated cap situations: This failure and longtime frustration — which inspired #FireErnie proclamations on social media and a small public protest last December — is actually progress compared to the Wizards’ state before Grunfeld arrived.

[Wizards fire oft-criticized team president Ernie Grunfeld after 16 seasons]

It’s mind-blowing, really. The Wizards went to the playoffs eight times in Grunfeld’s 16 seasons. Before this year’s slide to a 32-46 record, they had been in the postseason four out of the previous five years. In 2003, Grunfeld inherited an organization that had been to the playoffs once and posted just two winning records in the previous 15 seasons. He turned that misery into two solid runs, first acquiring the trio of Gilbert Arenas, Antawn Jamison and Caron Butler and later creating the Wall-Bradley Beal all-star partnership.

For as many mistakes as Grunfeld made, for all the wasted draft picks and disastrous free agent acquisitions and short-sighted maneuvers to correct bad decisions, he also left the Wizards better than he found them. That’s not meant to defend Washington for maintaining the status quo for as long as it did. However, it should be a sobering reminder that, for the past 40 years, this team has operated with a low ceiling and a bottomless pit of a floor.

Let me say it another way: The teams Grunfeld built had a record of 568-724 (.439 winning percentage) and went to the playoffs half the time. And his run made the franchise better. Way better than the previous 15 years.

Remember that common breakup line? It’s not you; it’s me. The Wizards’ message to Grunfeld should have been: Oh, it’s you. And it’s definitely me.

This is a hard job, and to break free of the historic limitations, Leonsis needs to find a head of basketball operations with a bold and perhaps unconventional approach. He needs the next Masai Ujiri, the Toronto Raptors’ mastermind and candidate for executive of the year who is unafraid to make any move that improves his roster and who can find talent anywhere: lottery, late in the first round, second round, G League, overseas. Leonsis needs the next Daryl Morey, the Houston Rockets GM who combines analytics, scouting instincts and the desire to make a splash as well as any team-builder in sports.

It doesn’t matter whether the Wizards hire a respected known commodity such as David Griffin, the former Cleveland GM who is an NBA TV analyst currently, or a first-timer such as Oklahoma City’s Troy Weaver, the No. 2 to Sam Presti who long has been capable of running his own team but desires the right situation. It’s on Leonsis to make it the right situation.

The owner also should give interim GM Tommy Sheppard a serious look. He wouldn’t be a sexy hire because he has been at the right hand of Grunfeld for so long. But he shouldn’t be disqualified from consideration. Sheppard hasn’t had the authority to make final decisions. He’s respected around the league, and he has been a candidate for several GM jobs over the past decade, including the Atlanta Hawks’ post last year.

[Wizards fans celebrate Ernie Grunfeld’s removal: ‘It kind of feels like we won a title’]

Sheppard is a straight shooter, and similar to Weaver, he loved his situation so much that he is reluctant to leave. His public relations background gives him a different perspective, and when you talk hoops with him, you’re impressed with how he views the entire process of team-building, from scouting to player development to the science of the game.

Five years ago, when Leonsis was looking to replace George McPhee as the Capitals top personnel executive, he turned to longtime assistant GM Brian MacLellan, and it was a brilliant, championship-winning decision. Of course, the situations are different. The Capitals had a stronger foundation and a roster that could be altered with greater ease. But the point is that the lieutenant isn’t guaranteed to be a carbon copy of his captain. Sheppard deserves a legitimate chance to share his vision.

The standard for this job must be higher than anything the Wizards have done under Leonsis. To attract the best person, the job description must include true autonomy. That means Leonsis must be willing to accept any method of rebuilding deemed necessary.

The payroll is a mess. The supermax extension for Wall is about to kick in, and he’s about to average more than $40 million a year even though he will be out for most, if not all, of next season recovering from a ruptured Achilles’ tendon. Bradley Beal, a star still improving at age 25, may have to be sacrificed to rebuild. Leonsis is fond of both Wall and Beal, but he also loved Otto Porter Jr. and approved a trade to give the team more flexibility after Wall got hurt.

More hard choices are coming, including an evaluation of Coach Scott Brooks, who has two years and $14 million remaining on his contract. These hard choices are expensive ones, and the next GM can’t be bound by restrictions. The mandate shouldn’t be the make the playoffs next season, either. The Wizards need to get younger, cheaper and more athletic. Barring some draft lottery luck, their best-case scenario right now is to remain in the 35-42 win range. That is no-man’s land in the NBA. The new plan must include at least a partial teardown.

After making four coaching hires and going through about four significant roster revisions, Grunfeld was out of chances. The need for a new approach had become obvious.

But will the necessary change lead to something better? That is the eternal question involving the Wizards. And the answer is rarely delivered with great confidence.