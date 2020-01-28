While the Wizards' Bradley Beal scored 47 points, the Bucks showcased the full strength of their roster. Forward Khris Middleton notched a career-high 51 points on 16-for-25 shooting, including 7-for-10 from the three-point arc, and point guard Eric Bledsoe provided 34 points and 10 assists.

"They're still really deep," Wizards Coach Scott Brooks said before the game. "They've got a lot of talent. This team is championship-ready. Their record is not there just because the other 29 teams like the Bucks. This team is hard to play against."

Milwaukee (41-6) opened a 13-1 lead to start the game and stayed on the attack. By the end of the first half, it had set a franchise record — as well as an NBA season high — by pelting Washington with 88 points.

Middleton captained the three-point parade, showing little appreciation for Brooks's vote of confidence. Hours before Middleton started the game 6 for 6 from beyond the arc, Brooks had revealed a portion of his all-star ballot for comedic effect.

"Make sure you tell him I voted for him," Brooks said to reporters, "so he doesn't take anything out on me or the team."

The all-star reserves will be announced Thursday and, if Middleton's performance Tuesday was any indication, Brooks voted correctly.

The Wizards (15-31) stumbled into a 32-point deficit before halftime but climbed within 114-104 in the closing seconds of the third quarter. Beal found support from Isaiah Thomas and Troy Brown Jr., who both drilled long jumpers as Washington scored 41 points in the period. Each finished with 16 points.

Near the midway point of the fourth, Thomas Bryant (18 points) completed a three-point play to bring Washington within 131-124. But then Middleton worked without the ball before receiving a pass from center Brook Lopez to score at the rim.

After Davis Bertans (15 points) cut the Wizards' deficit back to seven, Middleton again responded, this time pulling up for a midrange jumper. Later, with the Wizards running out of time, Middleton sliced through the defense for a dunk. Milwaukee rebuilt its double-digit lead and sent Washington home with three losses on its four-game road trip.

Teammates mobbed Middleton after he checked out of the game, and the Wizards left the floor defenseless as they surrendered more than 150 points for the second game in a row.