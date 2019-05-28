NEW YORK — Amadou Gallo Fall is the first president of the Basketball Africa League.

The NBA made the announcement of his move on Tuesday. Fall has been with the NBA since 2010, most recently as its vice president and managing director for Africa. The NBA announced in February that it was collaborating with FIBA to start a league in Africa.

The 12-team league is scheduled to begin play next year.

Fall is a native of Senegal and has helped oversee the NBA’s growth in Africa, such as the execution of three sold-out Africa Games, the Basketball Without Borders programs there and The NBA Academy Africa — which opened in 2017.

