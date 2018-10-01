Markieff Morris spent early Monday morning as the ringleader of the Washington Wizards’ rookie hazing. The title might have been unofficial and self-appointed, but Morris took his role seriously enough that he pretended to be an NFL kicker and booted basketballs deep into the Capital One Arena lower bowl. Those poor first-year players had to retrieve them.

On Monday night, it was a rookie that led to Morris getting the boot.

In the Wizards’ exhibition opener against the New York Knicks, a throwaway 124-121 loss in overtime in which all-star John Wall appeared for all of nine first-quarter minutes, Morris and his temper made their preseason debut.

Morris was ejected from the game with 3:45 remaining in the first half after being assessed with his second technical foul. He took exception to Knicks rookie Mitchell Robinson, and the youngster said something that apparently crossed a line and lit Morris’s fuse.

The pair was given double techs. Yet Morris continued his conversation with Robinson — walking close enough to bump shoulders while staying in his ear — and seconds later lead referee Eric Lewis decided he had heard enough.

[Box score: Knicks 124, Wizards 121 (OT)]

“He’s a stupid-ass rookie,” Morris said about Robinson. “Talking too much. Obviously I didn’t like what he said, and the refs overplayed it and threw me out.

“I don’t even know him. I ain’t never really seen him before,” Morris added, his mellow voice rising. “He just checked into the game. I never even guarded him. I didn’t know there was a Mitchell on their team.”

Morris couldn’t let a grievance with an unknown rookie go, and it took less than a half of meaningless basketball for an old and troubling Wizards narrative to return: This team can be too volatile for its own good.

Last season, the Wizards were fourth in the league in technical fouls (64), a total that includes defensive-three-second and delay-of-game violations. They operated as a fiery bunch even before adding Dwight Howard, who led all NBA players with 17 technical fouls. Howard’s constant chirping ruined his chance to achieve a personal goal of playing in all 82 games because he had to serve a suspension after receiving his 15th technical.

[Dwight Howard remains on Wizards’ sideline, but he’s not worried]

Morris wasn’t too far behind, leading the Wizards with 13 techs, and these moments stayed with Coach Scott Brooks in the offseason.

Over the summer and in the team’s first meeting of training camp, Brooks addressed the team’s habit of drawing techs. “We have to control our emotions,” Brooks preached. Everyone, including players and refs, make mistakes, Brooks would say, so chill out.

Then Monday night happened.

“First exhibition,” Brooks summarized. “We let our emotions get a little out of control.”

The frustrations started early. Bradley Beal christened the newly renovated arena with the first technical foul. Though Morris, Wall and Beal started the game in red headbands, only Wall, who ended his night with six points and one assist, finished with the fashion piece. Beal lost his cool, then shed his headband, after sharing his irritation with official Ben Taylor.

At the 5:52 mark of the second quarter, Beal hotly protested what he perceived to be a missed foul call. Taylor waited until the play transitioned to the Knicks’ offensive set before calling the technical foul, but he had already listened to Beal’s complaints as early as the first quarter.

After Beal blew his top, Morris was next.

“It’s not good. It’s not a good look,” Brooks said after the game. “You have five players out there competing, both teams, and you have three referees competing themselves. We have to make sure that we can control our emotions.

“It’s about playing a style of play . . . and keeping our composure,” he continued. “It doesn’t do any good to give up points. Games are so close. An overtime game we’re giving up free throws and we’re losing players in the game.”

[Otto Porter Jr. playing center? Wizards Coach Scott Brooks says that’s possible.]

Morris couldn’t believe that his actions merited an ejection. He exited the court with slight nudging from the Wizards’ security team, but only after directing his anger at Lewis. Morris never appeared to raise his voice but shared a few choice words with Lewis. He will soon have to fork over $4,000 in fines for his technical fouls, all because of a chatty rookie.

“Me and Coach talked about it and I respect that . . . I’m supposed to be the bigger person, but what [Robinson] said crossed the line as a man and I wasn’t feeling it,” Morris said. “Regardless of the situation I was wrong for approaching, but it happens like that sometimes.”

After the wailing for missed calls and trash-talking with opponents, Washington did find time to play a basketball game. In overtime, the youngest players led the charge.

Rookie Troy Brown Jr., who escaped ball retrieval duty earlier in the day by pulling a veteran move and leaving the arena before Morris spotted him, scored on a spinning, falling layup that pulled the Wizards within two points. Jordan McRae scored nine points in the extra period. Overall, the Wizards attempted 38 three-pointers, a healthy number for that point of emphasis.

These small moments represented the purpose that Morris had expected for a preseason game.

“[Shoot], just get that feel back,” Morris said after completing the morning shoot-around and his basketball-kicking session. “You ain’t going to get too much out of an exhibition. Get a couple guys up and down. Get that feel back of playing in a real game.”

For the Wizards, any “real” game wouldn’t be complete without blowing their short fuse.