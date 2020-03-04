Washington ultimately fell, 133-126, to the Sacramento Kings, but it showed that not all losses are the same on a highly entertaining night. The Wizards trailed by 27 points at halftime and were tied entering the fourth quarter. They scored 46 points in the third, their most in any quarter this season.

AD

Bradley Beal, who finished with a game-high 35 points, looked unstoppable during the rally. Davis Bertans, who finished with six three-pointers, shot as though flames pulsed through his body. And, as a unit, the Wizards outplayed their opponents and rankled Kings Coach Luke Walton, who angrily went after an official and was ejected.

AD

Earlier, however, the Wizards were the frustrated ones, tumbling into a 28-point deficit at their lowest point in the second quarter.

After halftime, Washington looked like a different team. The Wizards began moving the ball, creating assists on their first five buckets of the second half before serving up a healthy portion of threes. Four players — including Bertans, who had three — connected from beyond the three-point arc during the quarter as Washington outscored Sacramento 46-19.

AD

Although the Wizards caught up and stayed even early in the fourth, they could not capture the lead. Sacramento ultimately remained in control the same way it had opened its big lead — by hitting threes. Cory Joseph nailed a triple to extend the lead to 119-109 with 3:57 remaining, and the Kings held on from there.

AD

Joseph’s three rekindled a trend from the first half, when the Wizards had disregarded the three-point line.

Washington lacked recognition of the Kings’ best shooters. Bogdan Bogdanovic made the first three-pointer of the game after Beal ran out late to contest it. On the next possession, it was Thomas Bryant’s turn to give chase after Bogdanovic went into his shooting motion.

AD

When Buddy Hield, who won the NBA’s three-point-shooting contest, entered the game, he practically replicated his victorious performance from All-Star Weekend by hitting four three-pointers in six attempts in the opening half.

Bogdanovic moved well within the arc with 4:29 remaining in the half, but his 19-foot jumper boosted the Kings’ advantage to 65-37, their biggest lead of the game. Overall, the Kings made 13 mostly open threes on 29 attempts compared with Washington’s 16-for-38 mark.

AD

While he walked toward the locker room at halftime, Beal appeared to get into it with a fan seated near the players’ tunnel. In the third quarter, he would channel that energy toward the Kings. But despite a thrilling resurrection, the Wizards could not punctuate their comeback with a win.