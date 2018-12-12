Columnist

The Washington Wizards can recover. In fact, if I were betting your money (sorry, mine’s tied up), I would place a decent amount on the belief that they will. The NBA season is so long, and the Eastern Conference is still so forgiving, and the Wizards are talented enough to outlast some of their flaws.

So if the bar is coming back from a 2-9 start and making the playoffs, it’s a low one, even for this dysfunctional team. As rickety as they are, the Wizards are starting to stabilize to mediocrity. On Wednesday night, they lost a wonderful game in overtime to the Boston Celtics, 130-125, a team that has won seven straight. Since those first 11 games, the Wizards have a 9-8 record, which is decent and about what they’ve been the past six years. They’re always a losing streak from imploding, but they’re also a winning streak from climbing to .500. They entered the night one game out of the eighth and final playoff spot in the East.

It’s not bad for a team that spent the first third of the season humiliating itself. Then again, it’s not good. It’s actually terrible if you are tired of watching a group that underachieves, plays together only on occasion and gets by mostly because it’s hard to stink all the time with two all-stars in the lineup.

For the Wizards, there is a difference between salvaging the season and salvaging their situation. Even though they’re improving from awful to average, they should recognize how complicated their healing process will be. They can get back to .500 and still be broken. They can make the playoffs and still be broken. They can recover for the 2018-19 season and continue to be a mess for the long haul.

That’s how uncomfortable this season has become. What do you root for? More victories could lead to more franchise denial about this core’s diminishing potential. It could prolong necessary change so much that, when the Wizards finally realize they’ve gone all in on the wrong squad, they will require a long-term rebuild rather than a retooling that doesn’t have to be as painful. On the other hand, what’s good about losing and finishing, say, 32-50? What’s good about a spring with no postseason after making the playoffs four of the past five years? What’s good about leaving fans with even less reason to be excited about the next season?

The Wizards don’t necessarily see it as an either/or situation. They’re going to attempt to win and reset the roster at the same time. It’s clear Ernie Grunfeld, the team president whose job could be in danger, is trying to wait out the storm and change without changing too much. He will try to avoid having owner Ted Leonsis make the luxury tax for a second straight season. With one more Jason Smith-like, salary-shedding trade — maybe a Markieff Morris deal, maybe something more creative — the Wizards can get under the tax without ruining their chances of being competitive. If the Wizards got under the tax and made the playoffs, perhaps several jobs would be saved.

But the franchise shouldn’t be in survival mode. It needs a new long-term vision that provides some cap relief, improves team chemistry and enables some future roster flexibility. That would require trading at least one of their three max-contract players (John Wall, Bradley Beal and Otto Porter Jr.). It’s asinine to have a team with three max players on what has been a mid-to-low-tier playoff team that has yet to win 50 games during this era. It’s even more ridiculous when you consider that one of those players, Wall, is set to have a $170 million supermax extension kick in next season.

If the Wizards opt for minimum change and hope for the best, it would be the worst thing for the franchise long term. They would be pushing their biggest problems down the road and keeping together the core of a team that is way too expensive for what it provides.

But before they pull off a blockbuster deal, they need time for some of their best players to reestablish their value. They could receive the appropriate return right now for Beal, but Wall’s robust contract makes him nearly untradeable. And while Porter is a very good role player who could thrive on a lot of teams, he earns all-star money. Porter, who is averaging just 11.7 points, has two years and $55.7 million left on his contract after this season.

In hindsight, many are laughing at the big contracts the Wizards offered those players. But the Beal max would have been a no-brainer for any team in the league, and he has grown from young and promising to bona fide star since his payday. The Porter deal received appropriate scrutiny and criticism in the summer of 2017, but the Wizards had just finished one quarter shy of making the Eastern Conference finals when they offered it.

They let the market decide Porter’s worth, and when the Brooklyn Nets signed him to a max offer sheet, the Wizards had to choose whether to match or lose Porter for nothing. In a sense, it was a test for Leonsis. Was he willing to put money down and bet on a young team by keeping it together? He went for it. Most teams would’ve done the same to keep a young asset who fits today’s NBA with his ability to play multiple positions, shoot from deep, defend and compete with great energy.

Later that same offseason, Wall signed his big extension. At that time, it was considered a priority because the Wizards needed to prove they had built something solid by getting their biggest star, who was coming off his best season, to commit for the remainder of his prime. Looking back, perhaps it would’ve been better to wait a year. But in this era of the wandering NBA star, franchises are judged by their ability to retain their franchise players.

The Wizards may have been overeager. They definitely have been unlucky. And they have made some big-time mistakes, such as Ian Mahinmi, the $16 million center who has fallen out of the rotation.

Despite all their issues, they are likely to grind out another playoff appearance. They will be a bad seed. They won’t have home-court advantage. Still, it will be somewhat commendable that they grew from bad and bickering to decent.

But surviving is all they would be doing. In the NBA, this is the worst spot to be: out of the lottery but not truly a contender. And the longer they’re together, the more they will resent each other for failing to get to a higher level.

Salvaging the season is a fine goal. However, if the Wizards don’t salvage their long-term future and reset themselves, they will have accomplished very little.

