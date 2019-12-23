While the tandem helped close out the fourth quarter — with Beal on his way to 30 points on a career-high 38 shot attempts and Brown enjoying a breakout performance with a season-high 26 points — fans from the lower bowl to the nosebleeds at Madison Square Garden abandoned their seats. Those who remained heard shouts of “Sell the team!” breaking through the silence.

The Knicks finally gave their fans something to cheer about near the end. New York recovered from a 17-point deficit in the fourth quarter and pulled to within three points with 48.1 seconds left. Washington needed a stop after an empty possession, and newly signed point guard Gary Payton II disrupted Knicks forward Mitchell Robinson under the rim. Brown secured the rebound and then sealed the victory with two free throws with 4.2 seconds left, capping a night on which he also finished with nine rebounds and seven assists.

The Wizards (9-20) snapped a three-game losing streak, playing as a zombie version of themselves while irritating the locals. Center Anzejs Pasecniks drew Knicks forward Bobby Portis into a technical foul and set a career high with 14 points.

Payton, who added 10 points, 11 rebounds, six steals and five assists in 34 minutes, was a bigger surprise.

He signed with the Wizards earlier Monday, providing immediate support in the absence of Isaiah Thomas, who began serving a two-game suspension for entering the stands to confront two Philadelphia 76ers fans Saturday night.

Thomas’s subtraction forced the Wizards into a dilemma. The team already had eight players on the injured list, so it needed to get creative. Red-eye commercial flights and recalls from the G League helped the Wizards fill out their roster.

Payton, who played three games for the Wizards last season after signing a 10-day contract in January, was playing for the South Bay Lakers in the G League Winter Showcase in Las Vegas. He produced his 13th double-double of the season Thursday night and started talking to the Wizards over the weekend.

That’s when the whirlwind began.

Payton said he caught a flight to Washington late Saturday night, and he underwent a physical Sunday morning before taking a train to New York.

Roughly an hour before tip-off Monday, Payton huddled inside the visitors’ locker room at Madison Square Garden, studying a dry-erase board as assistant coach Robert Pack diagrammed plays. This crash course aside, the Wizards had little time to acclimate their newest player. Thus his assignments remained simple: Move the ball, play defense, rebound.

“I don’t want him to think too much,” Coach Scott Brooks said before the game. “I just want him to play his game, and he has to play hard. We’ll work on things on the fly, keep the offensive packages as [small] as I need them to be with him.”

Payton, who led the G League with 3.2 steals per game, immediately showed his strengths. With Washington trailing by 11 points in the first quarter, Payton stripped Portis of the ball, then pursued the loose ball and saved it from going out of bounds.

Payton ended up playing 34 minutes in his debut.

Rookie point guard Justin Robinson experienced similar whiplash. Tired and a bit jetlagged, Robinson detailed his busy weekend while waiting for the game to start. He, too, spent the weekend in Las Vegas at the G League showcase, playing for the Capital City Go-Go, the Wizards’ affiliate. On Sunday, hours before the NBA announced Thomas’s suspension, Robinson needed to take his own cross-country flight to join the Wizards.

Although Robinson last appeared in an NBA game Dec. 14, during the final minutes of a blowout loss in Memphis, he received rotation minutes during the first quarter against the Knicks.

Robinson played at the same time with starting point guard Ish Smith or with Payton. Within the experimental rotations, however, Brown provided stability. He made all three of his shot attempts in the third quarter, when Washington turned a one-point halftime deficit into a 13-point lead.

Between Brown’s shot making and Payton’s defense, the Wizards had plenty in reserve to beat New York.

