Philadelphia 76ers (39-22, fourth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Oklahoma City Thunder (38-22, third in the Western Conference)

Oklahoma City; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Paul George leads Oklahoma City into a matchup with Philadelphia. He ranks second in the NBA averaging 28.6 points per game.

The Thunder have gone 21-8 at home. Oklahoma City is the Western Conference leader with 48 rebounds per game, led by Russell Westbrook averaging 11.3.

The 76ers are 15-14 in road games. Philadelphia is fourth in the league scoring 115.7 points per game while shooting 47.4 percent. The Thunder earned a victory in the last meeting between these two teams on Jan. 19. George led Oklahoma City with 31 points and Joel Embiid led Philadelphia with 31 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: George leads the Thunder scoring 28.6 points per game and averaging 8.1 rebounds and 4.3 assists. Westbrook has averaged 25.9 points and 13.1 rebounds while shooting 45.2 percent over the last 10 games for Oklahoma City.

JJ Redick leads the 76ers averaging 3.1 made 3-pointers while scoring 18.2 points per game and shooting 39 percent from beyond the arc. Tobias Harris has averaged 2.3 made 3-pointers and scored 20.4 points over the last 10 games for Philadelphia.

LAST 10 GAMES: 76ers: 6-4, averaging 115.5 points, 44.9 rebounds, 25.3 assists, 7.6 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 48.2 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 113.3 points on 46.5 percent shooting.

Thunder: 6-4, averaging 123.1 points, 47.9 rebounds, 24.9 assists, 10.2 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 46.5 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 119.4 points on 47.5 percent shooting.

Thunder Injuries: Andre Roberson: out (knee).

76ers Injuries: Shake Milton: out (finger), Boban Marjanovic: out (right bone bruise and sprain), Furkan Korkmaz: out (torn right meniscus), Joel Embiid: out (left knee soreness).

