Oklahoma City Thunder (43-30, sixth in the Western Conference) vs. Memphis Grizzlies (29-44, 13th in the Western Conference)

Memphis; Monday, 8 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Paul George leads Oklahoma City into a matchup against Memphis. He’s second in the league scoring 28.2 points per game.

The Grizzlies have gone 19-18 at home. Memphis has the NBA’s worst offense averaging just 102.6 points per game.

The Thunder have gone 25-21 against Western Conference opponents. Oklahoma City ranks third in the Western Conference with 18.1 fast break points per game, led by Russell Westbrook averaging 5.2. In their last meeting on March 3, the Thunder won 99-95. Westbrook scored a team-high 22 points for Oklahoma City in the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mike Conley leads the Grizzlies scoring 20.9 points per game and averaging 3.4 rebounds and 6.4 assists. Jonas Valanciunas has averaged 19.8 points and 10.1 rebounds while shooting 57.6 percent over the last 10 games for Memphis.

Westbrook is averaging 23.1 points, 11.1 rebounds and 10.4 assists for the Thunder. Dennis Schroder has averaged 4.3 assists and scored 15.4 points over the last 10 games for Oklahoma City.

LAST 10 GAMES: Thunder: 4-6, averaging 109.6 points, 48.6 rebounds, 20.8 assists, 6.5 steals and 5.7 blocks per game while shooting 42.6 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 112.1 points on 45.7 percent shooting.

Grizzlies: 5-5, averaging 112.8 points, 44.1 rebounds, 26.1 assists, 6.9 steals and five blocks per game while shooting 47.0 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 111.9 points on 43.9 percent shooting.

Grizzlies Injuries: C.J. Miles: out (foot), Avery Bradley: out (knee/wrist), Dillon Brooks: out for season (toe), Joakim Noah: day to day (knee), Jaren Jackson Jr.: out (right quad soreness), Kyle Anderson: out (right shoulder soreness).

Thunder Injuries: Andre Roberson: out (knee).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.