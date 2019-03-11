Oklahoma City Thunder (40-26, fourth in the Western Conference) vs. Utah Jazz (37-28, sixth in the Western Conference)

Salt Lake City; Monday, 9 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Paul George leads Oklahoma City into a matchup with Utah. He’s second in the NBA averaging 28.4 points per game.

The Jazz have gone 21-11 at home. Utah is sixth in the league allowing 106.9 points per game and holding opponents to 45.4 percent shooting.

The Thunder are 24-20 against Western Conference opponents. Oklahoma City is the Western Conference leader with 48.2 rebounds per game, led by Russell Westbrook averaging 11.1. In their last meeting on Feb. 22, the Thunder won 148-147. George scored a team-high 45 points for Oklahoma City in the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rudy Gobert leads the Jazz with 12.8 rebounds and averages 15.4 points. Donovan Mitchell has averaged 29.2 points and totaled 5.2 rebounds while shooting 45.1 percent over the last 10 games for Utah.

Westbrook leads the Thunder averaging 23.1 points and is adding 11.1 rebounds. George has averaged 18.4 points and added 6.2 rebounds while shooting 23.7 percent over the last 10 games for Oklahoma City.

LAST 10 GAMES: Thunder: 3-7, averaging 116.2 points, 49.3 rebounds, 22.2 assists, 7.2 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 43.2 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 120.7 points on 47.3 percent shooting.

Jazz: 6-4, averaging 117.2 points, 50.1 rebounds, 26.9 assists, 6.8 steals and 7.5 blocks per game while shooting 47.0 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 113 points on 44.7 percent shooting.

Jazz Injuries: Raul Neto: out (left hamstring tightness), Dante Exum: day to day (ankle), Ricky Rubio: out (hip), Ekpe Udoh: day to day (back).

Thunder Injuries: Andre Roberson: out (knee).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.