Oklahoma City; Friday, 8 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Paul George leads Oklahoma City into a matchup against Detroit. He’s second in the league averaging 28.0 points per game.

The Thunder have gone 25-14 at home. Oklahoma City is 21-12 in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Pistons are 14-25 in road games. Detroit ranks seventh in the league allowing 107.6 points and holding opponents to 47 percent shooting. The two teams match up for the second time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: George has averaged 28 points and 8.2 rebounds for the Thunder. Russell Westbrook has averaged 19.1 points and 10.1 rebounds while shooting 34.4 percent over the last 10 games for Oklahoma City.

Andre Drummond leads the Pistons with 15.5 rebounds and averages 17.5 points. Reggie Jackson has averaged 16.8 points and added 2.9 rebounds while shooting 44.0 percent over the last 10 games for Detroit.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pistons: 4-6, averaging 107 points, 42.7 rebounds, 22.5 assists, 7.4 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 44.4 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 107.1 points on 49.1 percent shooting.

Thunder: 3-7, averaging 106.8 points, 45.1 rebounds, 23.2 assists, 7.5 steals and 5.5 blocks per game while shooting 42.5 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 110.4 points on 47.6 percent shooting.

Thunder Injuries: Andre Roberson: out (knee).

Pistons Injuries: Luke Kennard: day to day (foot), Blake Griffin: day to day (knee).

