Brooklyn Nets (36-33, sixth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Oklahoma City Thunder (41-26, fourth in the Western Conference)

Oklahoma City; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Paul George leads Oklahoma City into a matchup against Brooklyn. He’s second in the league averaging 28.2 points per game.

The Thunder have gone 22-9 at home. Oklahoma City is the Western Conference leader with 48.2 rebounds per game, led by Russell Westbrook averaging 11.1.

The Nets are 15-17 in road games. Brooklyn is 35-23 when scoring more than 100 points. In their last meeting on Dec. 5, the Thunder won 114-112. George led Oklahoma City with 47 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Westbrook is shooting 42.8 percent and averaging 23.1 points. George has averaged 17 points and collected 6.6 rebounds while shooting 22.4 percent over the last 10 games for Oklahoma City.

Ed Davis leads the Nets with 8.5 rebounds and averages 5.7 points. D’Angelo Russell has averaged 20.4 points and added 2.8 rebounds while shooting 41.7 percent over the last 10 games for Brooklyn.

LAST 10 GAMES: Nets: 6-4, averaging 109 points, 45.9 rebounds, 23.2 assists, 5.8 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.2 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 106 points on 41.4 percent shooting.

Thunder: 4-6, averaging 113.8 points, 49.3 rebounds, 21.3 assists, 7.2 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 43.1 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 116.5 points on 45.5 percent shooting.

Thunder Injuries: Markieff Morris: day to day (neck), Andre Roberson: out (knee).

Nets Injuries: DeMarre Carroll: out (knee), Treveon Graham: out (back soreness).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.

