New Orleans Pelicans (22-25, 12th in the Western Conference) vs. Oklahoma City Thunder (29-18, third in the Western Conference)

Oklahoma City; Thursday, 8 p.m. Eastern

BOTTOM LINE: Paul George leads Oklahoma City into a matchup against New Orleans. He currently ranks eighth in the league scoring 27.0 points per game.

The Thunder are 17-14 in conference games. Oklahoma City ranks third in the Western Conference with 52.6 points in the paint per game, led by Steven Adams averaging 12.4.

The Pelicans have gone 7-19 away from home. New Orleans ranks third in the Western Conference with 26.8 assists per game, led by Jrue Holiday averaging 8.1. The Pelicans earned a victory in the last matchup between these two teams on Dec. 12. Anthony Davis led New Orleans with 44 points and George led Oklahoma City with 25 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Russell Westbrook is first on the Thunder with 10.6 assists and scores 21.8 points. Adams has averaged 9.4 rebounds and added 14.2 points per game over the last 10 games for Oklahoma City.

Holiday has averaged 20.8 points and 4.7 rebounds for the Pelicans. Elfrid Payton has averaged 5.7 assists and scored 10.5 points over the last 10 games for New Orleans.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pelicans: 6-4, averaging 121.5 points, 45 rebounds, 26.4 assists, 7.6 steals and 5.8 blocks per game while shooting 51.2 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 114.4 points on 45.3 percent shooting.

Thunder: 5-5, averaging 121.6 points, 44.4 rebounds, 24.7 assists, 9.8 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 46.8 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 122.8 points on 48.1 percent shooting.

Thunder Injuries: Andre Roberson: out (knee), Alex Abrines: out (personal).

Pelicans Injuries: Anthony Davis: out (left index finger).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.

