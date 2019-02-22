Utah Jazz (32-25, sixth in the Western Conference) vs. Oklahoma City Thunder (37-20, third in the Western Conference)

Oklahoma City; Friday, 9 p.m. Eastern

BOTTOM LINE: Paul George leads Oklahoma City into a matchup with Utah. He currently ranks second in the NBA averaging 28.7 points per game.

The Thunder have gone 20-7 at home at the Chesapeake Energy Arena. Oklahoma City is the Western Conference leader with 48 rebounds per game, led by Russell Westbrook averaging 11.2.

The Jazz have gone 14-15 away from home. Utah is 30-14 when scoring more than 100 points. In their last meeting on Dec. 22, the Thunder won 107-106. George scored a team-high 43 points for Oklahoma City in the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: George leads the Thunder with 28.7 points and averages 8.0 rebounds and 4.1 assists. Westbrook has averaged 21.2 points and 13.6 rebounds while shooting 42.4 percent over the last 10 games for Oklahoma City.

Rudy Gobert leads the Jazz with 12.9 rebounds and averages 15.2 points. Derrick Favors is shooting 53.5 percent and has averaged 10.4 points over the last 10 games for Utah.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jazz: 6-4, averaging 112.9 points, 45.3 rebounds, 25.9 assists, 7.3 steals and 5.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.9 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 110.7 points on 46.8 percent shooting.

Thunder: 8-2, averaging 122.1 points, 48.3 rebounds, 25.9 assists, 9.4 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 48.5 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 115.2 points on 46.8 percent shooting.

Thunder Injuries: Dennis Schroder: out (personal), Andre Roberson: out (knee), Jerami Grant: out (ankle).

Jazz Injuries: Tony Bradley: out (knee), Dante Exum: out (ankle).

