OKLAHOMA CITY — Paul George had 36 points and 13 rebounds, and the Oklahoma City Thunder beat the Milwaukee Bucks 118-112 on Sunday for their fifth straight victory.

Russell Westbrook had 13 points, 13 rebounds and 11 assists for his 16th triple-double of the season and No. 120 for his career. Jerami Grant added 16 points, helping the Thunder knock off the team with the NBA’s best record.

Giannis Antetokounmpo had 27 points and 18 rebounds for Milwaukee, and Khris Middleton added 22 points.

Eric Bledsoe hit a 3-pointer with just over a minute left to cut Oklahoma City’s lead to three, but George drained a 3-pointer in Malcolm Brogdon’s face as the shot clock wound down to push the margin back up to six.

CLIPPERS 122, KINGS 108

LOS ANGELES — Montrezl Harrell scored 25 points, and the Clippers earned their third consecutive win.

Tobias Harris added 18 points for Los Angeles, which was coming off a 3-1 road trip. Lou Williams had 12 points and 10 assists.

The Clippers had 35 assists on 42 field goals.

De’Aaron Fox led Sacramento with 21 points. Bogdan Bogdanovic added 19 points, and Willie Cauley-Stein had 12 rebounds.

CAVALIERS 104, BULLS 101

CHICAGO — Jordan Clarkson and Alec Burks each scored 18 points, and the Cavaliers ended a six-game losing streak.

NBA-worst Cleveland (10-41) had dropped 18 of 19. Cedi Osman scored 17 points, and Matthew Dellavedova finished with 16.

Lauri Markkanen led Chicago with 21 points and 15 rebounds, and Zach LaVine had 17 points and 12 rebounds. The Bulls (11-39) have lost three straight and 13 of 14.

Rodney Hood had a follow basket with 17 seconds left to put Cleveland up 102-101. After a Chicago miss, Dellavedova hit a pair of free throws. LaVine missed a 3-point attempt at the buzzer.

