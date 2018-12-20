SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Paul George scored 43 points, Russell Westbrook had a triple-double and Steven Adams grabbed a career-high 23 rebounds in the Oklahoma City Thunder’s 132-113 victory over the Sacramento Kings on Wednesday night.

George hit four 3-pointers and went 9 of 10 from the free throw line. Westbrook had 19 points, 17 assists and 11 rebounds for the 112th triple-double of his career.

George and Adams had double-doubles — George pulled down 12 rebounds and Adams scored 20 points — as the Thunder won for the eighth time in 11 games. Oklahoma City finished with a season-high 66 boards.

Buddy Hield had a career-best 37 points and De’Aaron Fox added 28 points and 12 assists for the Kings.

It was a matchup of short-handed teams. The Kings were missing Iman Shumpert, Marvin Bagley III and Bogdan Bogdanovic because of injuries, while Oklahoma City guards Raymond Felton and Dennis Schroder were serving one-game suspensions for leaving the bench area during a scuffle with the Chicago Bulls on Monday.

George had 19 points, Westbrook scored 17 and Adams added 14 in the first half, and the Thunder held a 71-52 lead at the break. Oklahoma City maintained a double-digit advantage for most of the third quarter, though the Kings pulled within nine entering the fourth quarter.



Oklahoma City Thunder guard Russell Westbrook (0) celebrates after hitting a 3-point basket against the Sacramento Kings during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Sacramento, Calif., Wednesday, Dec. 19, 2018. (Steve Yeater/Associated Press)

The Thunder opened the final period with a 9-0 run — with all the points coming from George — and had a comfortable lead the rest of the way.

TIP-INS

Thunder: Adams had a double-double by halftime with 14 points and 15 rebounds. . OKC missed seven of its first 14 free throws, including five straight misses in less than two minutes of the second quarter by Westbrook. . The Thunder broke a three-game road losing streak. . Jerami Grant had 22 points.

Kings: Had 43 rebounds, 23 fewer than the Thunder. ... Had won their two previous games this season against the Thunder, by 131-120 in Oklahoma City on Oct. 21 and 117-113 in Sacramento on Nov. 19. The teams meet for the final time this regular season Feb. 23 at Oklahoma City.

UP NEXT

Thunder: At Utah on Saturday. Oklahoma City has won four straight against the Jazz.

Kings: Play the second game of a three-game homestand when they host Memphis on Friday. Sacramento coach Dave Joerger coached the Grizzlies from 2013-16.

___

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/tag/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.